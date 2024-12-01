George Pickens commits two unsportsmanlike conduct fouls, avoids ejection

Steelers receiver George Pickens has picked up a pair of unsportsmanlike conduct fouls on Sunday. The first one fell within the category of fouls that can trigger an ejection. The second one, per the officials, did not.

It was the right decision. Three specific portions of the unsportsmanlike conduct rule land within the category of two-and-out: (a) throwing a punch, or a forearm, or kicking at an opponent, even though no contact is made. (b) using abusive, threatening, or insulting language or gestures to opponents, teammates, officials, or representatives of the League; and (c) using baiting or taunting acts or words that may engender ill will between teams.

Part (d) — any violent gesture, or an act that is sexually suggestive or offensive — is not within the range of fouls that can lead to an ejection.

For the first foul, Pickens engaged in taunting. For the second, he fired finger guns toward the crowd. Foul, but not the kind that can result in an ejection.