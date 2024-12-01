 Skip navigation
Eberflus’ coaching blunder costs Bears vs. Lions
Parsons says DAL can make a run after Week 13 win
‘Soft’ Dolphins not among NFL best but Packers are

Other PFT Content

NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Other PFT Content

George Pickens commits two unsportsmanlike conduct fouls, avoids ejection

  
Published December 1, 2024 03:28 PM

Steelers receiver George Pickens has picked up a pair of unsportsmanlike conduct fouls on Sunday. The first one fell within the category of fouls that can trigger an ejection. The second one, per the officials, did not.

It was the right decision. Three specific portions of the unsportsmanlike conduct rule land within the category of two-and-out: (a) throwing a punch, or a forearm, or kicking at an opponent, even though no contact is made. (b) using abusive, threatening, or insulting language or gestures to opponents, teammates, officials, or representatives of the League; and (c) using baiting or taunting acts or words that may engender ill will between teams.

Part (d) — any violent gesture, or an act that is sexually suggestive or offensive — is not within the range of fouls that can lead to an ejection.

For the first foul, Pickens engaged in taunting. For the second, he fired finger guns toward the crowd. Foul, but not the kind that can result in an ejection.