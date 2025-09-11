 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_joeflacco_250911.jpg
Flacco gets candid about wanting to beat Ravens
nbc_pft_dan_quinn_250910v2.jpg
Quinn has leg up given experience with Parsons
nbc_pft_aj_brown_250910.jpg
Eagles must get Brown more in the mix

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_joeflacco_250911.jpg
Flacco gets candid about wanting to beat Ravens
nbc_pft_dan_quinn_250910v2.jpg
Quinn has leg up given experience with Parsons
nbc_pft_aj_brown_250910.jpg
Eagles must get Brown more in the mix

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

George Pickens: I’m not worried about touches, I’m focused on winning

  
Published September 11, 2025 07:21 AM

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer fielded questions about wide receiver George Pickens’ effort level on Wednesday and said that he didn’t see any problems with it during the team’s season-opening loss to the Eagles.

Quarterback Dak Prescott targeted Pickens four times in the game and he caught three of those balls for 30 yards, which meant that Pickens also fielded questions about how he’s feeling on Wednesday. Pickens played a more central role in the offense in Pittsburgh, but said at his press conference that he wasn’t bothered by how often the ball came his way last Thursday.

“Just really staying open for them,” Pickens said. “I’m not really worried about the touches, catches, all that stuff. I’m just trying to stay open for the team. I’m trying to focus on the first win.”

Win or lose, there will likely continue to be attention paid to targets and effort level throughout the season. Those questions are easier to answer off a win, though, and the Cowboys will try for one against the Giants this weekend.