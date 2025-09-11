George Pickens: I’m not worried about touches, I’m focused on winning

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer fielded questions about wide receiver George Pickens’ effort level on Wednesday and said that he didn’t see any problems with it during the team’s season-opening loss to the Eagles.

Quarterback Dak Prescott targeted Pickens four times in the game and he caught three of those balls for 30 yards, which meant that Pickens also fielded questions about how he’s feeling on Wednesday. Pickens played a more central role in the offense in Pittsburgh, but said at his press conference that he wasn’t bothered by how often the ball came his way last Thursday.

“Just really staying open for them,” Pickens said. “I’m not really worried about the touches, catches, all that stuff. I’m just trying to stay open for the team. I’m trying to focus on the first win.”

Win or lose, there will likely continue to be attention paid to targets and effort level throughout the season. Those questions are easier to answer off a win, though, and the Cowboys will try for one against the Giants this weekend.