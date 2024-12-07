George Pickens on Greg Newsome: “I don’t even know who that is”

On Friday, Browns cornerback Greg Newsome had plenty to say about Steelers receiver George Pickens. Pickens, however, didn’t have much to say about Newsome.

“I don’t even know who that is,” Pickens told reporters, regarding Newsome.

Two weeks ago, Newsome and Pickens wrestled during and after a Pittsburgh Hail Mary attempt during which the Steelers receivers made a woeful attempt catch the game-winning pass. The fracas between Newsome and Pickens continued after the play.

“I don’t really think the Cleveland Browns are a good team at all,” Pickens told reporters after the loss to Cleveland.

The two teams square off in Pittsburgh on Sunday.