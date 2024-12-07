 Skip navigation
George Pickens on Greg Newsome: “I don’t even know who that is”

  
Published December 6, 2024 07:10 PM

On Friday, Browns cornerback Greg Newsome had plenty to say about Steelers receiver George Pickens. Pickens, however, didn’t have much to say about Newsome.

I don’t even know who that is,” Pickens told reporters, regarding Newsome.

Two weeks ago, Newsome and Pickens wrestled during and after a Pittsburgh Hail Mary attempt during which the Steelers receivers made a woeful attempt catch the game-winning pass. The fracas between Newsome and Pickens continued after the play.

“I don’t really think the Cleveland Browns are a good team at all,” Pickens told reporters after the loss to Cleveland.

The two teams square off in Pittsburgh on Sunday.