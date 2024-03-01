Gerald Alexander interviews for 49ers defensive coordinator

The 49ers have added another candidate to their list of potential defensive coordinators.

Matt Barrows of TheAthletic.com reports that Raiders safeties coach Gerald Alexander met with the team on Friday. Alexander joined the Raiders earlier this year after spending a couple of seasons as the Steelers’ assistant defensive backs coach.

Alexander joins 49ers defensive pass game coordinator Nick Sorensen, 49ers defensive backs coach Daniel Bullocks, Chiefs defensive backs coach Dave Merritt, and former Chargers head coach Brandon Staley on the interview list for the opening.

Alexander and Bullocks were teammates in the Lions defensive backfield during their playing days. Alexander also played for the Jaguars, Panthers, Dolphins, and Jets before embarking on a coaching career that featured stops at several colleges before he spent two seasons as the Dolphins defensive backs coach.