Other PFT Content
PFT Draft: Non-QB Offensive Player of the Year
nbc_pft_harbaughbros_241120.jpg
Which Harbaugh brother would you root for?
nbc_pft_powerrankings_241120.jpg
PFT Power Rankings: DET overtakes KC in Week 12

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Get ready for more Jets leaks

  
November 20, 2024

The New York Jets are, have been, and likely will continue to be a dysfunctional mess. With the dysfunction beginning at and emanating from the top of the organization.

The trickle-down has plenty of employees leaking out all sorts of information. It’s been a constant problem, predating Aaron Rodgers’s December 2023 rant regarding the “chickenshit” nature of Jets personnel serving as unnamed sources.

It’s human nature to be tempted to share secrets. For employees in a properly functioning organization, the circumstances override human nature. For those who are stuck in a hot mess, the only way to push back is to speak out.

On Tuesday, a bombshell leak emerged on the same day G.M. Joe Douglas was fired. The obvious dot-connecting is that Douglas personally provided the information as retaliation for his firing. However, that development also provides perfect cover for someone else to green light the gangrenous notion that owner Woody Johnson suggested benching Rodgers.

Look for more and more leaks to emanate from the Jets. The combination of motivated current and former employees and local and media constantly looking for more, more, and more will lead to more and more leaks. More and more unfortunate stories. More and more embarrassment. More and more problems.

And, for our purposes, more and more intrigue.