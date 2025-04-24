Get the Father of Mine ebook for free, on Thursday and Friday only

The draft is upon us. After it ends, things could get slow. You’ll need a diversion.

Here’s one that costs nothing.

For Thursday and Friday, the Father of Mine ebook on Amazon can be yours for the low price of nothing.

It’s normally 99 cents, so it’s not a huge savings. But free is free, and everybody loves free stuff.

Technically, the window opens at 3:00 a.m. ET on Thursday and stays there until 3:00 a.m. ET on Saturday.

Download it. Read the first chapter. (It’s short.) If you like it, read the second. And keep going until you decide it’s caca.

Whenever that happens, you will have at least gotten your money’s worth.

If you finish it and like it, get the sequel — Son of Mine — for 99 cents. If you like that, sit tight because the third book in the series is coming soon.

It’s a mob tale set in the early 1970s, in the small town where I grew up. To learn more, download it and give it a try. You literally have nothing to lose.