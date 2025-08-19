 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Florio’s newest book ‘Big Shield’ is now available
nbc_pft_backupv2_250819.jpg
Why Pickett is most likely to back up Flacco
nbc_pft_predictions_lions_250819.jpg
Predicting 2025 division finishes: NFC North

Other PFT Content

BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Florio’s newest book ‘Big Shield’ is now available
nbc_pft_backupv2_250819.jpg
Why Pickett is most likely to back up Flacco
nbc_pft_predictions_lions_250819.jpg
Predicting 2025 division finishes: NFC North

Other PFT Content

BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Giants activate Andrew Thomas from the PUP list

  
Published August 19, 2025 12:39 PM

Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas will be joining the team at practice on Tuesday.

The Giants announced that Thomas passed a physical, which cleared the way for him to be activated from the physically unable to perform list. He will now be able to participate in practice for the first time this summer.

Thomas has been recovering from the Lisfranc injury that put an end to his 2024 season. The team has brought him along slowly with a target of having him available for Week 1 in mind.

Tuesday’s move opens the door for Thomas to be back in the starting lineup against the Commanders and the Giants will be hoping he stays there for the entire season.