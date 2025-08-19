Giants activate Andrew Thomas from the PUP list

Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas will be joining the team at practice on Tuesday.

The Giants announced that Thomas passed a physical, which cleared the way for him to be activated from the physically unable to perform list. He will now be able to participate in practice for the first time this summer.

Thomas has been recovering from the Lisfranc injury that put an end to his 2024 season. The team has brought him along slowly with a target of having him available for Week 1 in mind.

Tuesday’s move opens the door for Thomas to be back in the starting lineup against the Commanders and the Giants will be hoping he stays there for the entire season.