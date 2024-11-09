 Skip navigation
Giants activate Graham Gano

  
Published November 9, 2024 05:20 PM

Kicker Graham Gano is back for the Giants.

The team announced that they have activated Gano from injured reserve on Saturday. Gano was listed as questionable heading into Week Two, but the Giants opted to stick with him and he injured his hamstring on the opening kickoff. The Commanders went on to win 21-18 despite not scoring a touchdown as the Giants failed to convert one extra point and a pair of two-point conversions.

Greg Joseph replaced Gano on the active roster, but was injured heading into last week. Jude McAtamney handled the kicking last weekend.

The Giants also elevated wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins and linebacker Curtis Bolton from the practice squad. They’ll revert back after the Giants face the Panthers in Germany on Sunday.