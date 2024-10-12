 Skip navigation
Giants add punter Matt Haack with Jamie Gillan questionable vs. Bengals

  
October 12, 2024

The Giants have added a punter who may need to be pressed into action on Sunday night against the Bengals.

Veteran Matt Haack signed with the Giants today, his agents announced.

That comes a day after the Giants added punter Jamie Gillan to their injury report with a left hamstring injury. He is listed as questionable for the game against the Bengals.

Haack has spent time with the Dolphins, Bills, Colts, Cardinals and Browns during his NFL career. He has been out of the league since he was cut by the Bills this offseason.