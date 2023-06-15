Giants agree to terms with Kobe Smith

The Giants are signing free agent defensive tackle Kobe Smith, Smith’s agent, Christina Phillips, told Art Stapleton of northjersey.com.

The Giants worked out Smith on Thursday.

Smith signed with the Titans in 2020 after a four-year career at South Carolina, where he made 84 tackles and two sacks.

He has spent time on the practice squad of the Titans, Bucs and Falcons and also has spent time with the Eagles.

Smith, 24, has never played in a regular-season game.