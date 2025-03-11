 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_samdarnold_250310.jpg
SEA ‘comfortable’ with Darnold, another ex-Jet QB
nbc_pftpm_aaronrodgers_250310.jpg
Florio: Rodgers ‘wants to play for the Steelers’
nbc_csu_isaiahrodgers_250310.jpg
CB Rodgers can ‘fly’ on Vikings defense

Other PFT Content

NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_samdarnold_250310.jpg
SEA ‘comfortable’ with Darnold, another ex-Jet QB
nbc_pftpm_aaronrodgers_250310.jpg
Florio: Rodgers ‘wants to play for the Steelers’
nbc_csu_isaiahrodgers_250310.jpg
CB Rodgers can ‘fly’ on Vikings defense

Other PFT Content

NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Giants agree to terms with OL James Hudson

  
Published March 10, 2025 08:25 PM

The Giants agreed to terms on a two-year deal with offensive tackle James Hudson III, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports.

He is expected to compete for the swing tackle job.

Hudson played only four games with three starts last season before undergoing surgery on his right shoulder. He started the first two games of the season at left tackle in place of Jedrick Wills Jr. and was playing right tackle in place of Dawand Jones against the Giants when he initially injured his shoulder.

He started a Week 4 game against the Raiders at left tackle but did not play again.

Hudson, a fourth-round pick of the Browns in 2021, has appeared in 49 games with 17 starts in his career.