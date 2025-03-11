Giants agree to terms with OL James Hudson

The Giants agreed to terms on a two-year deal with offensive tackle James Hudson III, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports.

He is expected to compete for the swing tackle job.

Hudson played only four games with three starts last season before undergoing surgery on his right shoulder. He started the first two games of the season at left tackle in place of Jedrick Wills Jr. and was playing right tackle in place of Dawand Jones against the Giants when he initially injured his shoulder.

He started a Week 4 game against the Raiders at left tackle but did not play again.

Hudson, a fourth-round pick of the Browns in 2021, has appeared in 49 games with 17 starts in his career.