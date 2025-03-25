 Skip navigation
Giants agree to terms with Russell Wilson

  
Published March 25, 2025 06:55 PM

Yes, the Giants were indeed still in play for Russell Wilson, even after signing Jameis Winston.

PFT has confirmed (not that the multiple reports required confirmation but, hey, when in #scooptown) that Wilson has agreed to terms with the Giants.

The move comes four days after the Giants and Winston agreed to a two-year deal with a total base value of $8 million.

Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports that Wilson’s one-year contract has $10.5 million guaranteed and a maximum value of $21 million. The triggers for unlocking the full value aren’t yet known.

And so the new quarterback depth chart in New York goes like this, for now: Wilson, Winston, and Tommy DeVito.

Wilson, who spent 2024 with the Steelers, visited both the Browns and the Giants. He now joins fellow former Steelers quarterback Justin Fields as the two New York QB1s. For now, at least.