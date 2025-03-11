 Skip navigation
Giants agree to three-year deal with Jevon Holland

  
Published March 11, 2025 08:32 AM

The Giants are making another significant addition to their secondary.

According to multiple reports, they have agreed to terms with free agent safety Jevon Holland on Tuesday morning. It is a three-year deal worth $45.3 million and includes over $30 million in guaranteed money.

The Giants agreed to terms with cornerback Paulson Adebo on Monday and both players will feature prominently into their defensive plans for the 2025 season and beyond.

Holland was a 2021 second-round pick for the Dolphins and he started 58 of the 61 games he played in four seasons with the team. He closed out his run in Miami with 62 tackles, a sack, and a forced fumble in 15 appearances last season.