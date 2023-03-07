Giants announce Daniel Jones’ signing

The Giants announced Daniel Jones’ four-year contract agreement on Tuesday night.

He was scheduled to become a free agent before agreeing to the deal, allowing the Giants to use the franchise tag on running back Saquon Barkley.

“We had productive conversations with Daniel and his representatives over the course of the past week or so,” General Manager Joe Schoen said in a statement. “We are all pleased that we were able to come to an agreement prior to today’s [franchise tag] deadline. This gives us a greater ability to continue to build our roster.”

Jones, who turns 26 in May, had a breakout season in 2022, his fourth since the Giants selected him sixth overall. He started a career-high 16 regular-season games and threw for 3,205 yards and 15 touchdowns, while rushing for 708 yards and seven touchdowns.

“I said after the season I love this place,” Jones said. “I’ve really enjoyed my time here and I want to be here. I have great respect for this organization, the Maras, the Tisches, my coaches and teammates. I am happy we were able to come to an agreement.”

Safety Julian Love, wide receivers Richie James Darius Slayton and Sterling Shepard, offensive linemen Jon Feliciano and Nick Gates and and linebacker Jihad Ward are among the Giants players scheduled to become free agents next week.