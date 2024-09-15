Giants are second team in NFL history to score 3 TDs, allow 0 TDs, and lose

The Giants made a kind of history they would have preferred not to make today.

In today’s 21-18 loss to the Commanders, the Giants scored three touchdowns, allowed zero touchdowns, and still lost the game. It was only the second time in NFL history that a team lost while scoring three touchdowns and allowing none.

The only other time it happened was in 1989, when the Vikings beat the Rams 23-21. The Vikings Vikings kicker Rich Karlis hit seven field goals in regulation, while the Rams scored three touchdowns and three extra points to make it 21-21 at the end of the fourth quarter. In overtime the Vikings scored a safety to win 23-21.

Today the Commanders also won with seven field goals, from kicker Austin Seibert. But they didn’t even need overtime because the Giants didn’t convert an extra point after any of their three touchdowns. Giants kicker Graham Gano was injured heading into the game and couldn’t play beyond the opening kickoff. Giants punter Jamie Gillan missed the extra point after the Giants’ first touchdown, and the Giants went for two after their other two touchdowns and failed on both attempts.

For the Giants, it’s been an ugly start to the 2024 season. This was not the kind of history they wanted to make.