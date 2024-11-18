Giants bench Daniel Jones

Giants head coach Brian Daboll said that the team would use its bye week to evaluate all options at quarterback and they’ve reportedly made their decision.

According to multiple reports, the Giants will bench Daniel Jones for their Week 12 game against the Buccaneers. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports Tommy DeVito is expected to take over as the team’s starter.

The move comes after Jones threw two interceptions in an overtime loss to the Panthers in Germany in Week 10. It was the latest in a string of terrible performances for the 2019 first-round pick and the $23 million injury guarantee in his contract for 2025 made the need for a change even more urgent for the Giants.

It’s hard to imagine anyone trading for Jones’s contract, so the quarterback will almost certainly be released come the offseason. The rest of the Giants schedule will determine whether Daboll, General Manager Joe Schoen and others follow him out the door.