Giants bench LT James Hudson after four penalties on opening drive

The Giants didn’t have starting left tackle Andrew Thomas as he’s working his way back from a foot injury. James Hudson started in place of Thomas and lasted only one drive.

Hudson had four penalties — FOUR! — on the Giants’ first drive.

According to the Fox Sports broadcast, it is the first time this century that a player has had four penalties in a single drive.

Hudson had two unnecessary roughness penalties, including a head slap on James Houston, and two false starts.

Hudson had to be calmed by teammates and coaches after leaving the field, and the Giants put Marcus Mbow in his place for the second series. Mbow had a false start on his first play.

On the first possession, the Giants had more than 100 yards negated by six penalties for 60 yards, including 67-yard kickoff return by Gunner Olszewski. They crossed midfield three times, converted a second-and-30 into a first down and ended up with a field goal.

The Giants have outgained the Cowboys 170 to 11, but settled for two Graham Gano red zone field goals of 38 and 33 yards.