 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_eagleschiefspreviewv2_250912.jpg
Hurts, Mahomes ready for Super Bowl LIX rematch
nbc_pft_levelofconcernv2_250912.jpg
How concerned should 0-1 Super Bowl contenders be?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250912.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 2

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_eagleschiefspreviewv2_250912.jpg
Hurts, Mahomes ready for Super Bowl LIX rematch
nbc_pft_levelofconcernv2_250912.jpg
How concerned should 0-1 Super Bowl contenders be?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250912.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 2

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Giants bench LT James Hudson after four penalties on opening drive

  
Published September 14, 2025 01:46 PM

The Giants didn’t have starting left tackle Andrew Thomas as he’s working his way back from a foot injury. James Hudson started in place of Thomas and lasted only one drive.

Hudson had four penalties — FOUR! — on the Giants’ first drive.

According to the Fox Sports broadcast, it is the first time this century that a player has had four penalties in a single drive.

Hudson had two unnecessary roughness penalties, including a head slap on James Houston, and two false starts.

Hudson had to be calmed by teammates and coaches after leaving the field, and the Giants put Marcus Mbow in his place for the second series. Mbow had a false start on his first play.

On the first possession, the Giants had more than 100 yards negated by six penalties for 60 yards, including 67-yard kickoff return by Gunner Olszewski. They crossed midfield three times, converted a second-and-30 into a first down and ended up with a field goal.

The Giants have outgained the Cowboys 170 to 11, but settled for two Graham Gano red zone field goals of 38 and 33 yards.