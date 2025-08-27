Giants claim S Beau Brade, CB Rico Payton off of waivers

The Giants hit the waiver wire to bolster their secondary on Wednesday.

They claimed safety Beau Brade and cornerback Rico Payton off of waivers. The Giants cleared space by waiving cornerback Korie Black and releasing wide receiver Gunner Olszewski.

Brade played 11 games for the Ravens and saw almost all of his playing time on special teams. He had three tackles in that role.

Payton was also a special teams regular in 2024. He had 11 tackles in 16 games for the Saints.

The Giants also announced 13 additions to their practice squad, which leaves them with four openings because kicker Jude McAtamney has an international exemption. The other signings are defensive linemen Elijah Chatman, Elijah Garcia, and Jordon Riley; linebackers Trace Ford and Tomon Fox; offensive linemen Bryan Hudson and Jake Kubas; wide receivers Lil’Jordan Humphrey and Ihmir Smith-Marsette; and defensive backs Raheem Layne and Dee Williams.

