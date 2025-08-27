 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_ricesusp_250827.jpg
NFL suspends Chiefs WR Rice for first six games
nbc_pft_under_pressure_close_250827.jpg
Under Pressure: AFC edition
nbc_pft_micah_contract_cowboys_250827.jpg
Cowboys continue to ‘step on rakes’ with contracts

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Giants claim S Beau Brade, CB Rico Payton off of waivers

  
August 27, 2025

The Giants hit the waiver wire to bolster their secondary on Wednesday.

They claimed safety Beau Brade and cornerback Rico Payton off of waivers. The Giants cleared space by waiving cornerback Korie Black and releasing wide receiver Gunner Olszewski.

Brade played 11 games for the Ravens and saw almost all of his playing time on special teams. He had three tackles in that role.

Payton was also a special teams regular in 2024. He had 11 tackles in 16 games for the Saints.

The Giants also announced 13 additions to their practice squad, which leaves them with four openings because kicker Jude McAtamney has an international exemption. The other signings are defensive linemen Elijah Chatman, Elijah Garcia, and Jordon Riley; linebackers Trace Ford and Tomon Fox; offensive linemen Bryan Hudson and Jake Kubas; wide receivers Lil’Jordan Humphrey and Ihmir Smith-Marsette; and defensive backs Raheem Layne and Dee Williams.