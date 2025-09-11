Giants claim WR/KR Xavier Gipson

Xavier Gipson won’t have to even move.

Released by the Jets, Gipson was claimed on waivers by the Giants.

The release happened in the aftermath of a Week 1 fumble on a kickoff return that sparked Pittsburgh’s victory at MetLife Stadium. Jets coach Aaron Glenn told reporters that the move wasn’t trying to send a message by releasing Gipson.

Gipson made the Jets’ roster in 2023 as an undrafted free agent from Stephen F. Austin. He appeared in 17 games in each of his two seasons with the Jets.

Despite the fumble, he returned five kickoffs and gained 142 yards on Sunday.

For his career, Gipson has returned 44 kickoffs and 33 punts. He has averaged 8.9 yards per punt return, and 26.0 yards per kickoff return.

Gunner Olszewski is listed as the No. 1 punt and kickoff returner for the Giants. He’s also the No. 2 slot receiver.