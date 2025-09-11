 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbetsv2_250911.jpg
Week 2 best bets: Bengals on upset watch vs. Jags
nbc_csu_tbvshou_250911.jpg
NFL Week 2 preview: Buccaneers vs. Texans
nbc_csu_atlvsmin_250911.jpg
NFL Week 2 preview: Falcons vs. Vikings

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbetsv2_250911.jpg
Week 2 best bets: Bengals on upset watch vs. Jags
nbc_csu_tbvshou_250911.jpg
NFL Week 2 preview: Buccaneers vs. Texans
nbc_csu_atlvsmin_250911.jpg
NFL Week 2 preview: Falcons vs. Vikings

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Giants claim WR/KR Xavier Gipson

  
Published September 11, 2025 04:53 PM

Xavier Gipson won’t have to even move.

Released by the Jets, Gipson was claimed on waivers by the Giants.

The release happened in the aftermath of a Week 1 fumble on a kickoff return that sparked Pittsburgh’s victory at MetLife Stadium. Jets coach Aaron Glenn told reporters that the move wasn’t trying to send a message by releasing Gipson.

Gipson made the Jets’ roster in 2023 as an undrafted free agent from Stephen F. Austin. He appeared in 17 games in each of his two seasons with the Jets.

Despite the fumble, he returned five kickoffs and gained 142 yards on Sunday.

For his career, Gipson has returned 44 kickoffs and 33 punts. He has averaged 8.9 yards per punt return, and 26.0 yards per kickoff return.

Gunner Olszewski is listed as the No. 1 punt and kickoff returner for the Giants. He’s also the No. 2 slot receiver.