 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

michaelvick.jpg
Trivia: Who were last two lefty QBs to face off?
dancampbell.jpg
Campbell takes full responsibility for trick play
nbc_pft_buyorsell_251015.jpg
Buy or sell: Teams making the playoffs

Other PFT Content

Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

michaelvick.jpg
Trivia: Who were last two lefty QBs to face off?
dancampbell.jpg
Campbell takes full responsibility for trick play
nbc_pft_buyorsell_251015.jpg
Buy or sell: Teams making the playoffs

Other PFT Content

Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Giants create $4.8M in cap space with Paulson Adebo, Jevon Holland restructures

  
Published October 15, 2025 01:35 PM

The Giants have a little more salary cap space at their disposal ahead of the trade deadline.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that they have restructured the contracts of cornerback Paulson Adebo and safety Jevon Holland. The moves created $4.8 million in cap space for the rest of the season.

Adebo and Holland both signed three-year deals with the team this offseason.

If the Giants are planning to use the cap space on an addition before the November 4 deadline, wide receiver could be the direction they go. Malik Nabers went down for the season a few weeks ago and the Giants, who are 2-1 since turning to quarterback Jaxson Dart, might want to try to replace some of the production they lost when he tore his ACL.