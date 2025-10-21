Giants cut kicker Jude McAtamney after two missed extra points in 33-32 loss

When you’re an NFL kicker who misses two extra points in a one-point loss, your job is not safe. So it’s no surprise that the Giants cut kicker Jude McAtamney today.

McAtamney missed two extra points in the Giants’ 33-32 loss to the Broncos on Sunday, and today he was placed on waivers, according to Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post.

After the game, McAtamney seemed to realize that his days were numbered.

“I’m a professional kicker. I’ve got to be able to make those,” McAtamney said.

The Giants will likely either activate kicker Graham Gano from injured reserve or call up kicker Younghone Koo from the practice squad to handle the kicking on Sunday against the Eagles.