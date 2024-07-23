Giants do not place Daniel Jones on PUP list to start camp

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones said over the weekend that he felt ready to go for training camp. The team has now confirmed that is the case.

Coming off an ACL tear suffered midway through last season, Jones was not placed on the physically unable to perform list to open camp — meaning he is cleared to practice.

Jones had participated in many aspects of the offseason program but did not take part in 11-on-11 drills.

In six games last year, Jones completed 67.5 percent of his passes for 909 yards with two touchdowns and six interceptions. He also rushed for 206 yards with a TD.

The Giants, however, did place offensive tackle Evan Neal and cornerback Aaron Robinson on the physically unable to perform list. And New York placed defensive back Jalen Mills and defensive back Stanley Thomas-Oliver on the non-football injury list.