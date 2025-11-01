 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ravensfined_251031.jpg
Ravens fined for violating injury report policy
nbc_pft_chrisgrier_251031.jpg
Dolphins, GM Grier mutually part ways
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251031.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 9

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ravensfined_251031.jpg
Ravens fined for violating injury report policy
nbc_pft_chrisgrier_251031.jpg
Dolphins, GM Grier mutually part ways
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251031.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 9

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Giants elevate WR Ray-Ray McCloud for Sunday’s game

  
Published November 1, 2025 06:42 PM

Wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud signed to the Giants’ practice squad a little over a week ago and he’ll get his first chance to help the team in Sunday’s game against the 49ers.

McCloud was elevated from the practice squad along with linebacker Zaire Barnes. McCloud opened the season with the Falcons and played in four games before being scratched for non-injury reasons in his final games with Atlanta. He was released on October 21.

McCloud had six catches for 64 yards with the Falcons and also has experience as a returner.

The Giants also activated cornerback Rico Payton from injured reserve and placed cornerback Art Green on the same list.