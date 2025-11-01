Giants elevate WR Ray-Ray McCloud for Sunday’s game

Wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud signed to the Giants’ practice squad a little over a week ago and he’ll get his first chance to help the team in Sunday’s game against the 49ers.

McCloud was elevated from the practice squad along with linebacker Zaire Barnes. McCloud opened the season with the Falcons and played in four games before being scratched for non-injury reasons in his final games with Atlanta. He was released on October 21.

McCloud had six catches for 64 yards with the Falcons and also has experience as a returner.

The Giants also activated cornerback Rico Payton from injured reserve and placed cornerback Art Green on the same list.