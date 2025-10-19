 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251017.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 7
nbc_pft_parsonsonprotecting_251017.jpg
Why Parsons chose now to speak about player safety
nbc_pft_parsonsonholdingcalls_251017.jpg
Exploring Parsons' comments on NFL officials

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: "He'll learn from it"
Giants extend lead to 19-0 in third quarter

  
Published October 19, 2025 06:26 PM

Halftime in Denver did not bring any change the fortunes of the Giants and Broncos.

The Broncos have punted on their first two possessions of the third quarter and the Giants have found their way back into the end zone. Running back Tyrone Tracy broke free for a 31-yard touchdown that extended the Giants’ lead to 19-0 with 2:41 left in the quarter.

A two-point try was unsuccessful — the Giants missed an extra point in the first half — so that remains the score with the fourth quarter about to get underway.

The Giants got a little scare earlier in the third when quarterback Jaxson Dart turned his ankle while getting sacked, but Dart remained in the game and has not shown any sign that it’s going to bother him the rest of the way on Sunday.