Giants finally score, with help from forward progress call on apparent Daniel Jones fumble

The Giants’ offense finally did something in the third quarter today in Germany. With some help from the officials.

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones appeared to fumble on a tush push play, and the Panthers came out of the pile with the ball. But the officials ruled that Jones’ forward progress had been stopped before the Panthers got the ball out, even though replays seemed to show Jones was still moving forward.

Four plays later, Giants running back Tyrone Tracy ran 32 yards for a touchdown and the Giants’ first points of the game.

It was a questionable call that kept the Giants competitive in a game that has largely been controlled by the Panthers. And it was a break the Giants desperately needed.