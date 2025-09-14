 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_eagleschiefspreviewv2_250912.jpg
Hurts, Mahomes ready for Super Bowl LIX rematch
nbc_pft_levelofconcernv2_250912.jpg
How concerned should 0-1 Super Bowl contenders be?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250912.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 2

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_eagleschiefspreviewv2_250912.jpg
Hurts, Mahomes ready for Super Bowl LIX rematch
nbc_pft_levelofconcernv2_250912.jpg
How concerned should 0-1 Super Bowl contenders be?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250912.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 2

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Giants have 251 yards, 13-10 halftime lead on Cowboys

  
Published September 14, 2025 02:37 PM

The Giants had only 231 yards and six points — two field goals — in a season-opening loss to the Commanders. They look like a different team today against the Cowboys.

New York has 251 yards after holding the ball for 17:49 of the first half and owns a 13-10 lead at halftime. The Giants should have more.

They have nine penalties for 80 yards, including four on left tackle James Hudson on the opening drive. The Giants benched him for their second series.

Russell Wilson is 17-of-20 for 235 yards and a touchdown, a 29-yard throw to Malik Nabers. Nabers has five catches for 86 yards and Wan’Dale Robinson five for 98.

The Cowboys have only 144 yards, with Dak Prescott going 14-of-21 for 137 yards and a touchdown. He threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to KaVontae Turpin with 2:11 left in the first half.