Giants have 251 yards, 13-10 halftime lead on Cowboys

The Giants had only 231 yards and six points — two field goals — in a season-opening loss to the Commanders. They look like a different team today against the Cowboys.

New York has 251 yards after holding the ball for 17:49 of the first half and owns a 13-10 lead at halftime. The Giants should have more.

They have nine penalties for 80 yards, including four on left tackle James Hudson on the opening drive. The Giants benched him for their second series.

Russell Wilson is 17-of-20 for 235 yards and a touchdown, a 29-yard throw to Malik Nabers. Nabers has five catches for 86 yards and Wan’Dale Robinson five for 98.

The Cowboys have only 144 yards, with Dak Prescott going 14-of-21 for 137 yards and a touchdown. He threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to KaVontae Turpin with 2:11 left in the first half.