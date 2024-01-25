Giants hire Michael Ghobrial as special teams coordinator

The Giants have a new special teams coordinator.

The team announced the hiring of Michael Ghobrial on Thursday. They dismissed Thomas McGaughey after the end of the regular season.

Ghobrial spent the last three seasons as an assistant special teams coach for the Jets. He worked at the college level for Washington and Hawaii before making the move to Robert Saleh’s staff for the 2021 season.

The move fills a big opening on head coach Brian Daboll’s staff. They have also hired a new running backs coach and offensive line coach in the last couple of weeks, but there’s still a hole at defensive coordinator and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka remains in the mix for the Seahawks head coaching job.