nbc_roto_week4bestbetsjaguars49ersv2_250926.jpg
Jaguars-49ers favors under amid quarterback issues
nbc_pft_jetsconversation_250926.jpg
Glenn’s ‘authenticity’ hasn’t translated to wins
nbc_pft_mikemcdonald_250926.jpg
Macdonald has made Seahawks an elite road team

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
bigshield2.jpg
It’s Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
Detroit Lions v Baltimore Ravens - NFL 2025
Taylor Decker, Al-Quadin Muhammad are questionable to face the Browns
Giants hold 13-10 halftime lead after losing Malik Nabers

  
Published September 28, 2025 02:46 PM

The Giants have their third halftime lead in their last 13 games, but any good feelings about the 13-10 advantage are muted at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

Wide receiver Malik Nabers was carted off with a right knee injury in the second quarter of the game. The Giants have not made an official announcement about his status, but it doesn’t look like he will be making it back on the field today.

Nabers had two catches for 20 yards on the opening drive of the game and rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart capped that possession with his first NFL touchdown run. Dart has run six times for 44 yards and that has added a dimension to the Giants offense that it lacked with Russell Wilson.

Dart is also 7-of-11 for 59 yards through the air, but he has been sacked three times by Tui Tuipulotu while guiding the Giants to a pair of field goals after the opening touchdown.

The Chargers offense had a hard time finding its footing for much of the half, but they put together a touchdown drive just before halftime. Justin Herbert hit wide receiver Quentin Johnston for a 36-yard score that closed the gap to three points.

Herbert has been under a lot of pressure for the second week in a row and the Chargers saw left tackle Joe Alt depart with an ankle injury in the first quarter, so both teams are going to be shorthanded the rest of the way.