Giants hold off Chargers for 21-18 win in Jaxson Dart’s first start

The move to quarterback Jaxson Dart paid off with the first win of the season for the Giants.

Dart ran for a touchdown and threw for another to help the Giants to a 21-18 home win over the Chargers. The team suffered a blow to their receiving corps that will hamper their efforts to win more games in the future, however.

Wide receiver Malik Nabers left the game with what is believed to be a torn ACL in the second quarter. The Giants have not confirmed reports about the nature of the injury, but it was a non-contact injury that called to mind other torn ACLs so it would be quite unexpected to hear anything else.

Dart’s running ability made a big difference to the Giants offense. He had 10 carries for 54 yards and running back Cam Skattebo added 79 yards on 25 carries as the Giants dominated in time of possession over the course of the afternoon.

They’ll try for more of the same against the Saints next week, but New Orleans and any other future opponents will be making changes to their plans now that Nabers won’t be a threat down the field.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert’s string of road games without an interception ended when defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence picked him off in the first half. That pick came deep in Chargers territory and set up a Giants field goal and Herbert got picked off again by cornerback Dru Phillips in the second half. That return ended on the 3-yard line and set up Dart’s touchdown pass to tight end Theo Johnson.

The Chargers only gave up two sacks, but the Giants’ pass rush trio of Brian Burns, Abdul Carter, and Kayvon Thibodeaux combined for 12 hits on Herbert. Left tackle Joe Alt left with an ankle injury in the first half and the Chargers were also missing right guard Mekhi Becton, which made pass protection quite difficult on Sunday.

They’ll look for some good health news up front before they try to bounce back from their first loss of the regular season against the Commanders in Week 4.