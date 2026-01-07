 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_chargerspats_260107.jpg
Breaking down storylines in Chargers vs. Patriots
nbc_pft_packersbearspicks_260107.jpg
Take your pick: Williams or Love for playoffs?
nbc_pft_packersbears_260107.jpg
Can Packers get out of ‘funk’ vs. Bears?

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
nbc_pft_chargerspats_260107.jpg
Breaking down storylines in Chargers vs. Patriots
nbc_pft_packersbearspicks_260107.jpg
Take your pick: Williams or Love for playoffs?
nbc_pft_packersbears_260107.jpg
Can Packers get out of ‘funk’ vs. Bears?

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Giants LB Bobby Okereke is the NFC defensive player of the week

  
Published January 7, 2026 12:09 PM

The Giants had a miserable season, but they were able to finish on a high note by winning their final two games of the year.

Linebacker Bobby Okereke had a hand in their Week 18 victory over the Cowboys. Okereke had six tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery in the 34-17 victory.

The NFL announced on Wednesday that Okereke has been named the NFC defensive player of the week.

Okereke finished the season with 143 tackles, two interceptions, a sack and a fumble recovery. He remains under contract for the 2026 season and it is the final year of the four-year contract he signed with the team as a free agent.