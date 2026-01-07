Giants LB Bobby Okereke is the NFC defensive player of the week

The Giants had a miserable season, but they were able to finish on a high note by winning their final two games of the year.

Linebacker Bobby Okereke had a hand in their Week 18 victory over the Cowboys. Okereke had six tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery in the 34-17 victory.

The NFL announced on Wednesday that Okereke has been named the NFC defensive player of the week.

Okereke finished the season with 143 tackles, two interceptions, a sack and a fumble recovery. He remains under contract for the 2026 season and it is the final year of the four-year contract he signed with the team as a free agent.