Giants lead Cowboys 16-10 at halftime

  
Published January 4, 2026 02:31 PM

The Cowboys are eliminated from playoff contention. They still hope to finish with a winning record in Brian Schottenheimer’s first season and have Dak Prescott lead the league in passing yards.

They have some work to do in achieving both.

Prescott passed for only 70 yards, and the Cowboys trail the Giants 16-10 at halftime.

The Cowboys quarterback entered the day leading the league with 4,482 yards, but Matthew Stafford, Jared Goff and Drake Maye were within striking distance. It’s unknown how much longer Prescott will play, with Joe Milton possibly getting some snaps.

The Cowboys have never had a quarterback lead the league in passing yards.

The Cowboys went only 1-for-3 in the red zone, with their only touchdown coming on an 11-yard drive after KaVontae Turpin’s 84-yard kickoff return. Brandon Aubrey kicked a 22-yard field goal, and the Cowboys turned it over on downs after reaching the 3.

Prescott has won 14 consecutive games against the Giants, the second-longest streak by a quarterback against an opponent since 1950. Bob Griese had 17 wins in a row for the Dolphins against the Bills from 1968-79.

Prescott was 7-of-11 in the first half, with CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens combining for two receptions for 13 yards. Jaydon Blue scored his first career touchdown on a 14-yard run and has 11 carries for 76 yards.

The Cowboys defense, though, continues to struggle, allowing 214 yards.

Jaxson Dart went 13-of-20 for 154 yards, with a shot-put pass that tight end Daniel Bellinger took 29 yards for a touchdown. Gunner Olszewski has four catches for 70 yards.

The Giants could drop from No. 2 to as low as No. 7 in the draft with a win.