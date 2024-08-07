 Skip navigation
Giants, Lions fined $200K each for fights at joint practices this week

  
Published August 7, 2024 10:20 AM

Joint practices at training camp have long been a hotbed for fights between teams and this week’s workouts involving the Giants and Lions were no exception.

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones and wide receiver Malik Nabers and Lions safety Kerby Joseph were among those who took part in the scuffles that marred practices on Monday and Tuesday between the teams. Both clubs are now going to have to cough up some money as a result.

The NFL confirmed to multiple reporters that both teams are going to be fined $200,000 due to the brawls that broke out at the Giants’ training facility. The fines came after the league sent a memo to all teams last month that fighting and other “unprofessional conduct” will not be tolerated during joint practices.

That’s a shift from the league’s view on practice fights in the past, although it’s unclear if it will be sufficient to keep future fisticuffs from happening.