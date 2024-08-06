 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_nfltop100_240805.jpg
Florio: NFL’s Top 100 ‘becoming less significant’
nbc_pftpm_rams_240805.jpg
Rams’ offensive injury concerns are ‘significant’
nbc_pftpm_payton_240805.jpg
Payton offers up suggestion for new kickoff rule

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_nfltop100_240805.jpg
Florio: NFL’s Top 100 ‘becoming less significant’
nbc_pftpm_rams_240805.jpg
Rams’ offensive injury concerns are ‘significant’
nbc_pftpm_payton_240805.jpg
Payton offers up suggestion for new kickoff rule

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Daniels Jones on getting involved in practice fight: “You try to stand up for your guys”

  
Published August 5, 2024 08:26 PM

The various fights during Monday’s joint practice between the Lions and Giants included New York quarterback Daniel Jones getting involved in the kerfuffle.

After practice, he discussed the situation.

“I mean, situations happens like that, you try to stand up for your guys but I thought it was a good competitive practice all day today,” Jones said, via NFL.com. “We made some plays and did some good things, there’s some things we need to [shore] up for sure. But good intensity and competitive spirit there.”

It’s the kind of spirit that, when it comes from the quarterback, can get the attention of the rest of the rest.

“Daniel got jiggy with it?” Giants edge rusher Brian Burns said. “Daniel was out there with it? Yeah! I’m [going to] need him to back up. I’m [going to] need him to back up, let his O-line handle that. But . . . Daniel, he’s a competitor man, he’s a fighter. I don’t expect nothing less from him, but I don’t need him in that, I don’t need him to get hit, keep him healthy.”

Burns is right. As long as Jones avoided injury, however, it’s the kind of thing that can build natural, organic, authentic camaraderie.