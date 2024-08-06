Daniels Jones on getting involved in practice fight: “You try to stand up for your guys”

The various fights during Monday’s joint practice between the Lions and Giants included New York quarterback Daniel Jones getting involved in the kerfuffle.

After practice, he discussed the situation.

“I mean, situations happens like that, you try to stand up for your guys but I thought it was a good competitive practice all day today,” Jones said, via NFL.com. “We made some plays and did some good things, there’s some things we need to [shore] up for sure. But good intensity and competitive spirit there.”

It’s the kind of spirit that, when it comes from the quarterback, can get the attention of the rest of the rest.

“Daniel got jiggy with it?” Giants edge rusher Brian Burns said. “Daniel was out there with it? Yeah! I’m [going to] need him to back up. I’m [going to] need him to back up, let his O-line handle that. But . . . Daniel, he’s a competitor man, he’s a fighter. I don’t expect nothing less from him, but I don’t need him in that, I don’t need him to get hit, keep him healthy.”

Burns is right. As long as Jones avoided injury, however, it’s the kind of thing that can build natural, organic, authentic camaraderie.