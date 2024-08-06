Malik Nabers, Kerby Joseph involved in latest round of Giants-Lions practice fights

The first day of joint practices between the Giants and Lions featured multiple fights and Day Two ended a bit early as a result of more scuffling.

Giants first-round pick Malik Nabers was at the center of the marquee scrap. After an incompletion thrown in the wideout’s direction, video from practice shows Nabers made contact with Lions safety Kerby Joseph on his way back to the Giants’ part of the field. Joseph retaliated and both men appeared to throw punches while other members of both teams spilled into the fray.

“It was a heated practice,” Nabers said, via Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com. “Words are being said and stuff like that is going to happen.”

There were further issues between the teams after the Nabers-Joseph issue settled down and the practice between the teams ended a bit earlier than scheduled. The two teams will play on Thursday night in their preseason opener.