Lions-Giants joint practice sparks multiple fights

When teams get together to practice during training camp, fights happen. The league, for whatever reason, doesn’t exercise jurisdiction over such matters, despite the obvious injury risks that arise when, for example, one player swings another player’s helmet at other players.

On Monday, the Lions and Giants got together. And multiple fights happened.

Here’s one.

Here’s another.

And here’s one with G.M. Joe Schoen trying to break things up.

And here’s one with Giants quarterback Daniel Jones getting involved.

The two teams are due to do it again tomorrow. And as we’ve learned in past years, the second day can be even more raucous.

That’s usually because players hear about how they were beaten by players from the other team. In this case, the fights from day one lay the foundation for the fights in day two.

And it will continue for as long as the league allows it. With the league office not sweating it, there’s no reason not to take a few swings.

Until someone gets injured, of course.