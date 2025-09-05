Giants list Andrew Thomas as doubtful

It looks like the Giants will have to wait at least one more week for left tackle Andrew Thomas to get the green light to return to the lineup.

Thomas is listed as doubtful to play against the Commanders in Week 1. Thomas suffered a season-ending foot injury last year and spent most of camp on the physically unable to perform list before being activated in late August.

Thomas practiced on Wednesday and Friday, but his listing leaves him unlikely to play. James Hudson is the likely choice to take over at left tackle.

Wide receiver Malik Nabers does not have an injury designation. He did not practice on Friday due to back tightness, but head coach Brian Daboll said there was no concern about his availability for Sunday.