 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_eagleschiefspreviewv2_250912.jpg
Hurts, Mahomes ready for Super Bowl LIX rematch
nbc_pft_levelofconcernv2_250912.jpg
How concerned should 0-1 Super Bowl contenders be?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250912.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 2

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_eagleschiefspreviewv2_250912.jpg
Hurts, Mahomes ready for Super Bowl LIX rematch
nbc_pft_levelofconcernv2_250912.jpg
How concerned should 0-1 Super Bowl contenders be?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250912.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 2

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Giants list Andrew Thomas as doubtful to face the Cowboys

  
Published September 12, 2025 02:54 PM

The Giants are set to be without left tackle Andrew Thomas again this Sunday.

Thomas suffered a season-ending foot injury in 2024 and he was not ready to go in Week 1 against the Commanders. Thomas was able to practice on a limited basis the last two days, but he is listed as doubtful to play against the Cowboys in Week 2.

James Hudson started in place of Thomas last week and is line to start again.

The Giants also listed defensive lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches (foot) as doubtful and they ruled out linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (calf). Wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson (ankle) is considered questionable while wideouts Malik Nabers (back) and Darius Slayton (groin) did not receive injury designations.