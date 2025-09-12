Giants list Andrew Thomas as doubtful to face the Cowboys

The Giants are set to be without left tackle Andrew Thomas again this Sunday.

Thomas suffered a season-ending foot injury in 2024 and he was not ready to go in Week 1 against the Commanders. Thomas was able to practice on a limited basis the last two days, but he is listed as doubtful to play against the Cowboys in Week 2.

James Hudson started in place of Thomas last week and is line to start again.

The Giants also listed defensive lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches (foot) as doubtful and they ruled out linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (calf). Wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson (ankle) is considered questionable while wideouts Malik Nabers (back) and Darius Slayton (groin) did not receive injury designations.