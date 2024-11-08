Giants list Graham Gano as questionable to return this weekend

The Giants designated kicker Graham Gano for return from injured reserve earlier this week, but it remains uncertain whether he will be in the lineup against the Panthers in Germany this Sunday.

Gano was limited in practice for the third straight day and he is listed as questionable for the game. The Giants will have to activate Gano or elevate Jude McAtamney from the practice squad by Saturday in order to have a kicker in place for Sunday.

Wide receiver Darius Slayton (concussion) did not travel with the team and wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton (Achilles) has also been ruled out.

Safety Jason Pinnock (abdomen) missed practice on Friday and is listed as questionable. Linebackers Matt Adams (calf) and Darius Muasau (hamstring) drew the same tag from the team.