Giants list Tyrone Tracy as doubtful for Week 5

The Giants got running back Tyrone Tracy back on the practice field on Friday, but they don’t expect to have him in the lineup against the Saints on Sunday.

Tracy is listed as doubtful to play due to the shoulder injury that also kept him out of the team’s Week 4 win over the Chargers. He was a limited participant in practice on Friday.

It’s fair to wonder how much Tracy will be playing once he is cleared to return. He had 22 carries for 68 yards and eight catches for 54 yards before his injury while rookie Cam Skattebo has produced 279 yards from scrimmage on 60 touches so far this season.

Defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (illness) is listed as questionable, but head coach Brian Daboll said that he is expected to play. Safety Tyler Nubin (groin) and linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (hamstring) are also listed as questionable.