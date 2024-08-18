 Skip navigation
Giants lose Gunner Olszewski for 2-4 weeks with groin injury

  
Published August 18, 2024 05:18 AM

Giants receiver and special teamer Gunner Olszewski may miss the start of the regular season.

Olszewski has a groin injury that will force him to miss two to four weeks, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The Giants’ regular season starts three weeks from today when they host the Vikings.

Olszewski doesn’t play much at wide receiver but is a key contributor on special teams and was a first-team All-Pro returner in 2020, when he led the NFL in punt return yards, average and touchdowns. He can also return kickoffs and could be the Giants’ option with the new kickoff rules making kickoff returners more important.

But Olszewski may not be able to contribute right away, as Week One is in doubt.