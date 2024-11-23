Giants officially waive Daniel Jones, activate Kayvon Thibodeaux

The Giants announced their plan to waive quarterback Daniel Jones on Friday, but the move did not become official before the end of the day.

Saturday became Jones’s final day with the Giants instead. Jones is expected to clear waivers on Monday and he will then be a free agent able to sign with any team in the league.

As discussed earlier on Saturday, Jones will likely be an option for contending teams that want to shore up their backup options and Jones should find a home quickly if there are multiple suitors for his services.

The Giants signed Tim Boyle off of the practice squad to go with Tommy DeVito and Drew Lock in the quarterback room. Boyle will likely be inactive as the emergency quarterback against the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux was activated from injured reserve in another move. Linebacker Tomon Fox was waived to make room for him on the 53-man roster.