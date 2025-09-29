Giants owner John Mara diagnosed with cancer, will remain involved with the team

Giants owner John Mara released a statement on Monday sharing news of a recent medical diagnosis.

Mara, who is 70 years old, has been diagnosed with cancer. He did not get any more specific than that, but added that he will remain involved with the team while going through treatment.

“I have recently been diagnosed with cancer and have been following the treatment plan recommended by an outstanding team of doctors,” Mara said. “I’m feeling strong and optimistic, and I’m committed to seeing this through to a positive outcome. I plan to remain active with the team throughout my treatment, and I’m fortunate to be surrounded by incredible support —personally, professionally, and medically. I ask that you respect my privacy and my family’s privacy at this time.”

Mara began working for the Giants in 1991 and he took on his current responsibilities when his father Wellington died in 2005.