Giants place fourth-round TE Theo Johnson on active/PUP

  
Published July 16, 2024 05:04 PM

The Giants placed rookie tight end Theo Johnson on the active/physically unable to perform list.

The team made Johnson a fourth-round draft pick out of Penn State, and he is expected to battle Daniel Bellinger for the starting job after Darren Waller’s retirement.

Johnson appeared in 44 games in four seasons, with 29 starts, with the Nittany Lions. He made 77 catches for 938 yards and 12 touchdowns.

In 2023, Johnson totaled a career-high 34 receptions for 341 yards and seven touchdowns. Johnson’s seven scores are tied for third in a single season among Penn State tight ends.

Johnson’s injury is unknown, but he can return to the roster at any time after passing a physical.