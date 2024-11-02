Giants place Greg Joseph on IR

The Giants ruled kicker Greg Joseph out for Sunday’s game against the Commanders when they turned in their final injury report of the week and he’ll miss at least three more games as well.

Joseph was placed on injured reserve on Saturday. Joseph is dealing with an abdomen injury.

The Giants are elevating Jude McAtamney from the practice squad to handle their kicking duties against Washington. Having a healthy kicker will be a positive change from their loss to the Commanders earlier this season. Graham Gano came into that game with an injury and then was knocked out on the opening kickoff, so the Giants weren’t able to try any extra points or field goals during a 21-18 loss.

McAtamney has never appeared in a regular season game. He was born in Northern Ireland and switched from Gaelic football before kicking at Rutgers.

The Giants are filling Joseph’s roster spot by signing linebacker Tomon Fox off of the practice squad. A preview of Sunday’s Giants-Commanders game and the rest of the Week Nine schedule can be found right here.