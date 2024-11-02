 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lamarjackson_241101.jpg
Ravens QB Jackson missed second straight practice
nbc_pft_snfpreview_241101.jpg
Flacco brings calming presence to Colts offense
nbc_pft_lionspackers_241101.jpg
Is Love rushing his return to the field?

Other PFT Content

NFL: OCT 27 Eagles at Bengals
Eagles: Jalen Hurts contract doesn’t prevent him from golfing
New York Jets v San Francisco 49ers
“Sell the team” chant erupts at MetLife Stadium
nbc_pft_aaronrodgers_241031.jpg
If losses continue, will Aaron Rodgers play out the string?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lamarjackson_241101.jpg
Ravens QB Jackson missed second straight practice
nbc_pft_snfpreview_241101.jpg
Flacco brings calming presence to Colts offense
nbc_pft_lionspackers_241101.jpg
Is Love rushing his return to the field?

Other PFT Content

NFL: OCT 27 Eagles at Bengals
Eagles: Jalen Hurts contract doesn’t prevent him from golfing
New York Jets v San Francisco 49ers
“Sell the team” chant erupts at MetLife Stadium
nbc_pft_aaronrodgers_241031.jpg
If losses continue, will Aaron Rodgers play out the string?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Giants place Greg Joseph on IR

  
Published November 2, 2024 04:46 PM

The Giants ruled kicker Greg Joseph out for Sunday’s game against the Commanders when they turned in their final injury report of the week and he’ll miss at least three more games as well.

Joseph was placed on injured reserve on Saturday. Joseph is dealing with an abdomen injury.

The Giants are elevating Jude McAtamney from the practice squad to handle their kicking duties against Washington. Having a healthy kicker will be a positive change from their loss to the Commanders earlier this season. Graham Gano came into that game with an injury and then was knocked out on the opening kickoff, so the Giants weren’t able to try any extra points or field goals during a 21-18 loss.

McAtamney has never appeared in a regular season game. He was born in Northern Ireland and switched from Gaelic football before kicking at Rutgers.

The Giants are filling Joseph’s roster spot by signing linebacker Tomon Fox off of the practice squad. A preview of Sunday’s Giants-Commanders game and the rest of the Week Nine schedule can be found right here.