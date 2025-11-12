Giants place K Graham Gano on IR

The Giants will be without kicker Graham Gano for at least the next four weeks.

New York placed Gano on injured reserve on Wednesday due to a herniated disc.

This is Gano’s second stint on IR this season.

In five games, the 38-year-old kicker has hit 9-of-10 field goals and 9-of-9 extra points this season.

The Giants currently have three kickers on their practice squad: Younghoe Koo, Jude McAtamney, and Ben Sauls.

On the injury report, quarterback Jaxson Dart (concussion), defensive lineman Chauncey Golston (neck), linebacker Neville Hewitt, offensive lineman Evan Neal (hamstring), safety Tyler Rubin (neck), defensive lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches (toe), linebacker Bobby Okereke (shoulder), receiver Darius Slayton (hamstring), and edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux (shoulder) all did not practice on Wednesday.

Cornerback Paulson Adebo (knee), tight end Daniel Bellinger (groin), outside linebacker Victor Dimukeje (shoulder), and center John Michael Schmitz (shin) were all limited.