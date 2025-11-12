 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_antoniobrown_251112.jpg
Brown pleads not guilty to attempted murder charge
nbc_pft_giantswishlist_251112.jpg
Simms discusses wish list for Giants head coach
nbc_pft_travis_hunter_ir_251112.jpg
Jags must reassess Hunter’s role next year

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_antoniobrown_251112.jpg
Brown pleads not guilty to attempted murder charge
nbc_pft_giantswishlist_251112.jpg
Simms discusses wish list for Giants head coach
nbc_pft_travis_hunter_ir_251112.jpg
Jags must reassess Hunter’s role next year

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Giants place K Graham Gano on IR

  
Published November 12, 2025 05:04 PM

The Giants will be without kicker Graham Gano for at least the next four weeks.

New York placed Gano on injured reserve on Wednesday due to a herniated disc.

This is Gano’s second stint on IR this season.

In five games, the 38-year-old kicker has hit 9-of-10 field goals and 9-of-9 extra points this season.

The Giants currently have three kickers on their practice squad: Younghoe Koo, Jude McAtamney, and Ben Sauls.

On the injury report, quarterback Jaxson Dart (concussion), defensive lineman Chauncey Golston (neck), linebacker Neville Hewitt, offensive lineman Evan Neal (hamstring), safety Tyler Rubin (neck), defensive lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches (toe), linebacker Bobby Okereke (shoulder), receiver Darius Slayton (hamstring), and edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux (shoulder) all did not practice on Wednesday.

Cornerback Paulson Adebo (knee), tight end Daniel Bellinger (groin), outside linebacker Victor Dimukeje (shoulder), and center John Michael Schmitz (shin) were all limited.