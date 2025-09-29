 Skip navigation
Giants place Malik Nabers on injured reserve

  
Published September 29, 2025 06:25 PM

Tests on Monday confirmed that Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers tore his ACL in Sunday’s win over the Chargers and the team officially placed him on injured reserve later in the day.

Nabers will miss the rest of the 2025 season and the hope will be that his recovery goes well enough for him to be on the field early next season. Nabers had 18 catches for 271 yards and two touchdowns in the first four weeks, and he had 109 catches for 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns as a rookie.

“We’ll have a tremendous amount of support for him and his family,” head coach Brian Daboll said on Monday, via the team’s website. “That’s obviously a tough loss for our football team, but we’ll regroup, and we’ll get the guys ready to play that are here and be as good as we can be. On the perimeter, I know those guys will do everything they can do to be as good as we can be. But certainly, when you lose one of your better players, that’s a big loss.”

Darius Slayton, Wan’Dale Robinson, and Jalin Hyatt now occupy the top slots on the receiver depth chart for the Giants. The team also waived linebacker Tomon Fox on Monday, which leaves them with two open roster spots they could use to fortify the group.