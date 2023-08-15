Giants plan to “get through the season” before discussing Xavier McKinney extension

The Giants didn’t come to terms on a long-term deal with running back Saquon Barkley this offseason and it doesn’t look like there will be a deal with safety Xavier McKinney either.

During an appearance on WFAN Monday, Giants General Manager Joe Schoen was asked about an extension for McKinney. The 2020 second-round pick is in the final year of his rookie deal and has been a starter when healthy throughout his time with the team.

That hasn’t been as often as anyone would like as McKinney has missed big chunks of time due to a fractured foot as a rookie and hand injuries sustained in an ATV accident last season. That may factor into Schoen’s decision to “wait and get through the season” before talking about a new deal with McKinney.

“X is a leader, he was a captain last year, he had the unfortunate incident, but he is a young player with upside,” Schoen said, via the New York Post. “We don’t have a lot of cap space to do much more. I think our pockets are empty. But he’s a guy who is important to us, that we’d like to be here long term. We’ll see how it plays out through the season. If we can get something done down the road, he’s somebody we’d like to have here.”

McKinney has 163 tackles, six interceptions, a sack, and a forced fumble in 32 career games.