Giants put Graham Gano on injured reserve, activate Jude McAtamney from practice squad

The Giants have made a change at kicker for Sunday’s game against the Chargers.

Giants kicker Graham Gano has been placed on injured reserve, and Jude McAtamney has been activated from the practice squad.

Gano suffered a groin injury last week, and going on injured reserve means he will miss at least four weeks.

McAtamney has played one game in his NFL career, also for the Giants, last year when he was called up from the practice squad. He made an extra point and a field goal in that game. The Giants currently have two kickers on their practice squad, McAtamney and Younghoe Koo, but apparently decided that McAtamney is more prepared for Sunday.

The Giants also signed linebacker Tomon Fox and defensive lineman Elijah Garcia from their practice squad to their 53-player roster, and elevated elevated linebacker to the roster for Sunday.