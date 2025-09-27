 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_roto_week4bestbetsjaguars49ersv2_250926.jpg
Jaguars-49ers favors under amid quarterback issues
nbc_pft_jetsconversation_250926.jpg
Glenn’s ‘authenticity’ hasn’t translated to wins
nbc_pft_mikemcdonald_250926.jpg
Macdonald has made Seahawks an elite road team

Other PFT Content

Detroit Lions v Baltimore Ravens - NFL 2025
Taylor Decker, Al-Quadin Muhammad are questionable to face the Browns
Blackstone Tells Employees They Can Return To NYC Office
345 Park Avenue shooter had CTE
SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_roto_week4bestbetsjaguars49ersv2_250926.jpg
Jaguars-49ers favors under amid quarterback issues
nbc_pft_jetsconversation_250926.jpg
Glenn’s ‘authenticity’ hasn’t translated to wins
nbc_pft_mikemcdonald_250926.jpg
Macdonald has made Seahawks an elite road team

Other PFT Content

Detroit Lions v Baltimore Ravens - NFL 2025
Taylor Decker, Al-Quadin Muhammad are questionable to face the Browns
Blackstone Tells Employees They Can Return To NYC Office
345 Park Avenue shooter had CTE
SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Giants put Graham Gano on injured reserve, activate Jude McAtamney from practice squad

  
Published September 27, 2025 04:50 PM

The Giants have made a change at kicker for Sunday’s game against the Chargers.

Giants kicker Graham Gano has been placed on injured reserve, and Jude McAtamney has been activated from the practice squad.

Gano suffered a groin injury last week, and going on injured reserve means he will miss at least four weeks.

McAtamney has played one game in his NFL career, also for the Giants, last year when he was called up from the practice squad. He made an extra point and a field goal in that game. The Giants currently have two kickers on their practice squad, McAtamney and Younghoe Koo, but apparently decided that McAtamney is more prepared for Sunday.

The Giants also signed linebacker Tomon Fox and defensive lineman Elijah Garcia from their practice squad to their 53-player roster, and elevated elevated linebacker to the roster for Sunday.