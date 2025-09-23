Giants RB Tyrone Tracy out 2-4 weeks with dislocated shoulder

Giants running back Tyrone Tracy will miss at least a couple games after suffering a shoulder injury on Sunday night.

Doctors expect Tracy to miss two to four weeks with a dislocated shoulder, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Tracy had been the Giants’ No. 1 running back heading into Sunday night, but he may have been supplanted regardless of health after the strong performance rookie Cam Skattebo had in the game. Skattebo was the best part of the Giants’ offense on Sunday night, finishing the game with 10 carries for 60 yards and six catches for 61 yards. He’ll likely be the No. 1 running back this week against the Chargers, and going forward if he keeps playing at a high level.

Devin Singletary, who has seven touches for 20 yards so far this season, will see more action while Tracy is out.