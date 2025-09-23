 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_colts_250922.jpg
Colts are ‘for real’ after dismantling Titans
nbc_pft_week3_250922.jpg
NFL Week 3 superlatives: Backup QBs, Rodgers
nbc_pft_bigdom_250922.jpg
Eagles’ ‘Big Dom’ fined for texting violation

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_colts_250922.jpg
Colts are ‘for real’ after dismantling Titans
nbc_pft_week3_250922.jpg
NFL Week 3 superlatives: Backup QBs, Rodgers
nbc_pft_bigdom_250922.jpg
Eagles’ ‘Big Dom’ fined for texting violation

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Giants RB Tyrone Tracy out 2-4 weeks with dislocated shoulder

  
Published September 23, 2025 07:45 AM

Giants running back Tyrone Tracy will miss at least a couple games after suffering a shoulder injury on Sunday night.

Doctors expect Tracy to miss two to four weeks with a dislocated shoulder, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Tracy had been the Giants’ No. 1 running back heading into Sunday night, but he may have been supplanted regardless of health after the strong performance rookie Cam Skattebo had in the game. Skattebo was the best part of the Giants’ offense on Sunday night, finishing the game with 10 carries for 60 yards and six catches for 61 yards. He’ll likely be the No. 1 running back this week against the Chargers, and going forward if he keeps playing at a high level.

Devin Singletary, who has seven touches for 20 yards so far this season, will see more action while Tracy is out.