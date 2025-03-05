 Skip navigation
Giants re-sign LS Casey Kreiter

  
Published March 5, 2025 03:47 PM

The Giants will not be looking for a new long snapper this offseason.

The team announced that they have re-signed Casey Kreiter on Wednesday. It’s a one-year deal for Kreiter, who has twice been named a captain by the team.

Kreiter will head into his sixth season with the Giants. He appeared in every game over the last five seasons and also played in every games during his final three seasons with the Broncos. He was selected for one Pro Bowl while in Denver and has been credited with 16 career tackles.

The Giants now have 20 players set to become unrestricted free agents next week.